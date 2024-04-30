Presentation of Credentials, 30 April 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

a. The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan His Excellency Alisher Kayumov

b. The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Cao Zhongming

c. The High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Her Excellency Anyin Choo

Their bio summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE

30 APRIL 2024

HIS EXCELLENCY ALISHER KAYUMOV AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassador Alisher Kayumov was Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Berlin. Prior to that, he had worked in the private sector as well as served at the Uzbek Embassy in Vienna and Bonn. At the beginning of his career, he also worked more than ten years in different positions at the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Born in 1970, Ambassador Kayumov is a graduate of the Tashkent State University (now the National University of Uzbekistan). He is married with four children and is fluent in Uzbek, English, Russian and German.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore (MCI)

HIS EXCELLENCY CAO ZHONGMING AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA



H.E. Cao Zhongming was born in 1965 in Zhejiang province, China. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1989 where he served in the capacities of Deputy Director, Director, Counsellor and Deputy Director General in the Department of African Affairs, as well as Deputy Director General and Director General in the Department of Personnel. Ambassador Cao has also served in various capacities overseas. He was Third Secretary in the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Chad, Counsellor in the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the French Republic, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Mali. Prior to his posting to Singapore, he was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium.



Ambassador Cao graduated with an LLM degree from Peking University. He is married with a son.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore (MCI)

HER EXCELLENCY ANYIN CHOO HIGH COMMISIONER TO SINGAPORE COOPERATIVE REPUBLIC OF GUYANA

High Commissioner Anyin Choo currently serves as the Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the People’s Republic of China, with concurrent accreditation as High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore.

High Commissioner Choo is a career diplomat with over two decades of experience in diplomacy, trade negotiations, and business management. She previously served as Director of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Trade and International Cooperation of Guyana and Head of the Diaspora Unit and the Foreign Trade Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and the New Guyana Marketing Cooperation. High Commissioner Choo had also served in the Embassy of Guyana in Beijing and as Consul General of Guyana in Toronto, Canada.

High Commissioner Choo holds a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business, a Bachelor of Arts in Languages from the Beijing Language and Culture University, and a Diploma in Computer Science from the University of Guyana.

She is married with three children.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore (MCI)

