Visit by Member of the House of Representatives of Japan Kobayashi Takayuki under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 10 to 11 August 2025

Member of the House of Representatives of Japan Kobayashi Takayuki is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship (SRNF) from 10 to 11 August 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. The SRNF is a high-level visitor programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. Representative Kobayashi is the first SRNF fellow from Japan.

Representative Kobayashi will call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will be hosted to tea by Minister Balakrishnan, and meet Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Education Jasmin Lau.

Representative Kobayashi will also have engagements with agencies and organisations in the areas of defence technology and finance.

10 AUGUST 2025