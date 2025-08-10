Introductory Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane, 11 to 12 August 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane will make an Introductory Visit to Singapore from 11 to 12 August 2025 at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Following the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024, this visit seeks to explore ways for both countries to strengthen our cooperation in forward-looking areas, both bilaterally and in the regional context.

During his visit, Minister Thongsavanh will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and be hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan.

Minister Thongsavanh will be accompanied by his spouse and officials from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

10 AUGUST 2025