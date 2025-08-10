Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,687 in the last 365 days.

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 10 August 2025

Singapore is deeply concerned about the plan by the Israeli security cabinet to expand military operations in Gaza. This is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis. Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, and for Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.

 

Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations. All restrictions on humanitarian aid must be removed. The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid. All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Singapore urges all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire.

 

.   .   .   .   .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 AUGUST 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 10 August 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more