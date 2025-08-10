MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 10 August 2025

Singapore is deeply concerned about the plan by the Israeli security cabinet to expand military operations in Gaza. This is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis. Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, and for Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.

Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations. All restrictions on humanitarian aid must be removed. The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid. All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Singapore urges all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 AUGUST 2025