Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judges for Alamance and Cabarrus Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Bryan Norris to serve District 17 and Juanita Boger-Allen to serve District 25.

Bryan Norris has been appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 17 (Alamance County). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Brad Allen. Norris currently serves as a judicial law clerk for the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and previously served as a clerk for the Court of Appeals. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College and his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.

Juanita Boger-Allen has been appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 25 (Cabarrus County). She will fill the vacancy of Judge Steve Grossman. Boger-Allen previously served as a district court judge in Cabarrus County from 2019 to 2023. She received her Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina A&T State University and her Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law.

