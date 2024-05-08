Submit Release
All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Greensboro Attorney Margaret Adams Harris

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an excerpt of an interview with the late Margaret Adams Harris (1916–2014) who worked as a prominent Guilford County attorney. Throughout her career, Harris was dedicated to public service. Most notably, she served on the Duke University board of trustees and worked to implement Title IX of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and served as chair of the Greensboro City Board of Education during desegregation. In the interview, Harris shares about attending college and law school immediately following the Great Depression, having former Chief Justice Susie Sharp as a contemporary, and balancing life as a mother and attorney.    

"You're making a big commitment when you determine to be a lawyer and it becomes a major part of your life, but shouldn't be all of your life," said Harris on the podcast. "You still have your family and your community to which you still have a responsibility. I think you need to face this fact and make sacrifices where necessary."

This interview was conducted by former Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism Mel Wright for the Commission's Historical Video Series. A full version of the interview can be found on the NCcourts Youtube channel.

