North Carolina Judicial Branch Launches Holistic Hope Mental Health Diversion Program

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has launched the Holistic Hope Mental Health Diversion Program in the Second District Court Judicial District, which includes Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. This program is a groundbreaking initiative designed to reduce recidivism by providing an alternative pathway from the normal court process to individuals struggling with mental health challenges. This innovative approach integrates mental health support, counseling, wellness practices, and community resources. It's aim is to address the root causes of mental health issues, empower participants to embark on a journey towards holistic well-being, and eliminate the revolving cycle of court involvement.

"We are thrilled to launch the Holistic Hope Diversion Program during Mental Health Awareness Month," said Chief District Court Judge Regina Parker. "We believe that now, more than ever, it is crucial to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote innovative solutions that prioritize the well-being of all individuals in our community."

Not all offenders will be eligible for this program. Only non-violent offenders who have a diagnosed mental health illness with a clear nexus between the mental health diagnosis and the criminal offense. In addition, the district attorney's office must review the charges and consult with the offender's victim before giving their consent for the offender to be a participant in the diversion program.

"There is a growing need to effectively treat non-violent offenders with mental health issues before they reoffend by committing a more severe, potentially violent, crime," said District Attorney Seth Edwards. "I'm excited to see this program's long term, positive effects in the Second District."

The attached PDF outlines a complete list of the program's guidelines.