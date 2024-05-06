Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 5 – 11 as Employee Appreciation Week for the Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has declared May 5-11, 2024 as Employee Appreciation Week in the Judicial Branch. The Judicial Branch would like to recognize all the judicial officials and employees who help improve the lives of North Carolinians each day. This has been especially true during the Branch's statewide implementation of the eCourts initiative. Branch employees have been, and will continue to be, essential to the success of this historic modernization in all 100 counties.

"Each and every day, Judicial Branch employees help provide safety for our communities, prosperity for our economy, and protection for the rights, liberties, and freedoms that form the foundation of our state and federal constitutions," said Chief Justice Newby. "We recognize their contributions and thank them for their dedication to administering justice without favor, denial, or delay."

The Judicial Branch has more elected officials than the Executive and Legislative branches combined, including:

7 Supreme Court justices

15 Court of Appeals judges

111 superior court judges

285 district court judges

100 clerks of superior court

42 district attorneys

The Judicial Branch handles nearly 3 million cases each year, and the entire workforce includes more than 7,000 employees in county courthouses and court offices across all 100 counties.

"I am particularly appreciative of all our employees across the state as they continue to facilitate Judicial Branch business as we make the transition to eCourts," says NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce. "Whether they're one of the 27 counties already using eCourts, in transition, or have eCourts in their near future, our employees are the true heroes of the Branch and we appreciate all they do."