Maryland Horse Board Meeting Notice

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) meeting will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Gerardo Martinez’s Wild Kid Acres, 731 Central Avenue East, Edgewater, MD 21037. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. In addition, Gerardo Martinez will give us an overview and tour of Wild Kid Acres, the East Coast’s only bilingual agricultural education farm. A detailed agenda, minutes from the April 11, 2024 board meeting as well as project updates and a financial summary will be sent out prior to the meeting. If you need further information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov ph: 240-344-0000.

