Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Frederick County

April 30, 2024

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash, which occurred this morning in Frederick County.

Shortly after 11:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the ramp from Maryland Route 80 to northbound Interstate-270 in Frederick, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota RAV4 attempted to exit onto the ramp before the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

The victims, the driver and the passenger in the Toyota, were declared deceased at the scene by Frederick County emergency medical services personnel. The ramp from Route 80 to northbound I-270 was temporarily closed following the crash. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

