City of Upper Arlington, OH Transforms Public Asset Management with OpenGov
The system's robust GIS integration and data analysis tools are expected to streamline operations and improve decision-making.OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with separate systems and inefficient data entry methods, the City of Upper Arlington, OH, recognized the need for a more integrated asset management solution that could support assets across the City. To address these concerns and modernize processes, the City chose OpenGov to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Located near Columbus, Upper Arlington has faced challenges in constituent engagement and data management within its Department of Public Works. City officials were searching for a GIS-centric solution that could simplify budget preparation and enhance data analysis. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov caught the City's attention with its all-encompassing approach to managing assets efficiently, making it the standout choice during evaluation.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Upper Arlington can anticipate an improvement in its asset management workflows. The system's robust GIS integration and data analysis tools are expected to streamline operations and improve decision-making. Additionally, the comprehensive asset management platform will enhance transparency and accountability across all departments, significantly benefitting both City staff and residents.
The Upper Arlington joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
