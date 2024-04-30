KidSport Month kicks Off with Visit to the Legislature

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2024

Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister Laura Ross, proclaimed May as KidSport Month in Saskatchewan. The month-long celebration of the children's charity, which will feature events, fundraisers and celebrations, will begin May 1.

"Organized sport and recreation provide so many benefits to our children's social, mental and physical wellbeing, and KidSport does an amazing job supporting children and youth across the province by increasing access for participation," Ross said. "In addition to the physical benefits, sport and recreation builds self-confidence, resilience, discipline and promotes the values of teamwork, inclusion and respect for others. The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support KidSport in partnership with Sask Sport, with funding from Sask Lotteries."

KidSport Saskatchewan employees Tammy Hoffart, Daphne van den Hurk, Karlee Duda and Kelsey Scherger, along with Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation KidSport Ambassador Brett Lauther and KidSport Saskatchewan volunteer committee member Dorothy Josephson were invited to the Legislative Assembly on April 29 to honour the children's charity and announce the designation of KidSport Month.

Proceeds from fundraising events during KidSport Month support children and youth from families facing financial obstacles allowing them to participate in 54 of our top funded sports, including hockey, soccer, gymnastics, basketball and football.

The 41 local-KidSport-chapters across the province will host a variety of fundraising events and activities to celebrate KidSport Month in their communities, including:

KidSport Regina and KidSport Saskatoon Corporate Challenge Amazing Race on May 16 and 30, respectively, where organizations and businesses will test their skills, agility and speed all in support of KidSport.

KidSport is also inviting organizations across Canada to encourage their employees to donate $2.00 and wear their favourite team's colours on National Jersey Day for KidSport on May 31.

"KidSport Saskatchewan believes in the power of sport to contribute to healthy communities, friendships, connections and resilience," Hoffart said. "This KidSport Month, along with our local KidSport chapters, ambassadors and dedicated partners, we are working to enhance sport participation so ALL kids have the opportunity to participate in sport across Saskatchewan."

KidSport is a children's charity designed to assist children ages five to 18 of families facing financial obstacles to participate in community sport programs. It believes that no kid should be left on the sidelines and that all should be given the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sport.

Since 1995, KidSport has raised more than $13 million to help more than 155,000 kids participate.To donate or learn more about KidSport visit: kidsportcanada.ca/Saskatchewan or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @KidSportSK.

