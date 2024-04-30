Addictions Treatment Spaces to Open in Onion Lake Cree Nation

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2024

Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Health Alana Ross, on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod, today announced 15 new addictions treatment spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation.

The new spaces will help adults access withdrawal management services and will be open to all Saskatchewan residents.

"We are pleased to work with Onion Lake Cree Nation to provide these new withdrawal management spaces for residents in Northern communities and across the province," Ross said. "These spaces are part of our province's commitment to add 500 addictions treatment spaces across the province, which is a key pillar of Saskatchewan's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

"The 15 detox beds added to the continuum of service already present at Ekweskeet Healing Lodge is a game-changer for the members of Onion Lake Cree Nation, including the other 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan and all other residents of our province," Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief Henry Lewis said. "The need for these beds is substantial and for anyone that has been contemplating their journey to healing and wellness, the support provided through these services is an excellent first step."

The new spaces in Onion Lake bring the total number of treatment spaces that have been announced under the new action plan to 198. This includes 15 inpatient treatment spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster, 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan, 32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon, 14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces at the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre facility in North Battleford, 60 inpatient treatment spaces in Lumsden, and 36 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is located about half an hour north of Lloydminster. It was one of the successful proponents chosen through a competitive Request for Proposals process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority seeking addictions treatment services, including intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment services, withdrawal management and recovery or transitional services.

