Nominees announced for Third District Juvenile Court vacancy

April 30, 2024 

SALT LAKE CITY (April 30, 2024)  – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Juvenile Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Elizabeth A. Lindsley, Aug. 1, 2024. 

The nominees for the vacancy are: Tiffany Brown, Law Clerk to Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead, Federal Judiciary; Sandi Clemens, Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Thaddeus May, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney Office, District of Utah; Natalia Peterson, Attorney, Office of Guardian ad Litem and CASA; Julie Sagers, Deputy District Attorney, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon May 10, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

