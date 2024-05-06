Introducing “LOS TRAILERS” The Preview Channel’s New, Localized Spanish Language Channel - Exclusive Worldwide Rights

Los Trailers

'Los Trailers' will feature the biggest international hits and stars, on a daily schedule with audio in the original, dubbed local, Latin America Spanish.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preview Channel’s™ (TPC FAST+™) CEO and Founder William Sager announced today that the 5-year old + TPC, which programs a highly popular mix of episodically formatted, exclusively licensed movie studio and streaming TV promotional content, consisting of movie and streaming TV trailers and behind-the-scenes featurettes, will be launching LOS TRAILERS: A 24-hour linear Spanish language AVOD channel “Los Trailers”, exclusively programs motion picture and premium streaming platforms promotional content consisting of trailers, previews, behind the scenes and related programs, featuring the biggest international hits and stars organized and grouped in a daily episodic schedule with audio in the original or dubbed local, Latin America Spanish.

LOS TRAILERS will include and feature trending promotional content from international theatrical titles from the major US studios, and some from Europe and Asia along with trending streaming titles from the major US platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ as well as theatrical titles and streaming and television shows originating from producers, studios and distributors in Mexico, Central and South America and elsewhere in Latin America, all curated and programmed for specific distribution markets.

LOS TRAILERS will deliver the channel via an HLS feed from AMAGI to platforms on a rev share or inventory split basis. The feeds will be customized for each market. The channel will have state-of-the-art graphics and interactive features. LOS TRAILERS will be available to launch August 1, 2024.

“The Preview Channel™ has been a go-to destination of movie and TV fans for entertainment previews since it first debuted on Samsung TV in 2018, and maintains a steady, devoted following. TPC features 2 of the 3 most important categories that consumers want to know about who regularly watch TV and go to the movies throughout the year. TPC is both fun and a guide.”

“We have very high expectations for LOS TRAILERS and are looking forward to launch,” Sager noted.

About The Preview Channel™

The Preview Channel™ is the leading programmer of movie and TV promotional content. TPC FAST+™ offers daily entertainment news shows and enhanced viewer guide navigation features. The Preview Channel™ programs previews of the latest trending motion pictures coming to theaters, television, and streaming shows and behind-the-scenes entertainment all formatted in themed episodes featuring the biggest stars, filmmakers, blockbuster titles and franchises. The channel features previews from all the top studios and major streaming services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Max and more.

The Preview Channel™ is carried on multiple platforms including Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Prime, FreeVee, Plex, TCL and Amazon’s Fire Stick and can be found on other 3rd party streaming devices. Domestic advertising sales are managed by Cineverse. The channel’s content is available in local languages in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK in partnership with LOVE TV Europe. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018, under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805. “Preview Before You View”.