The Preview Channel™ Set to Launch New FAST+™ Version in the 1st Quarter 2024

The Preview Channel FAST+ ™ will add entertainment news programming and state-of-the art viewer guide features customized for OEM’s and Streaming Platforms

The Preview Channel™ has been a trusted destination for movie and TV fans for many years, the new and improved TPC will only further enhance that experience.” — William Sager

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and Founder William Sager announced today that the 5-year old The Preview Channel™ (TPC), which programs a highly popular mix of episodically formatted, exclusively licensed movie studio and streaming TV promotional content consisting of movie and streaming TV trailers and behind-the-scenes featurettes, will be launching an upgraded channel (TPC FAST+™) in the 1st Quarter 2024. TPC FAST+™ will continue to offer its customary programs and original hits such as its Academy Award and Emmy Preview Shows plus now with daily, hour long entertainment news shows, informed by up-to-the-minute metrics, to keep viewers engaged on trending movies, Television, and celebrities so TPC fans can better “preview before they view".

Deploying the latest technology TPC FAST+™ is NextGen TV and is ATSC 3.0 compatible and functions as both barker and linear AVOD channel. It will now also offer TVOD and SVOD features and display overlays with click through capabilities and can generate and track scan/bounty programs via QR promo codes. Even more sophisticated API tools will be available subject to platforms capabilities and objectives.

Starting in the 1st Quarter as well TPC will be available in VOD configured for most apps and broadcast formats. TPC’s sister international channel “Trailers” is also now ready for distribution in the US and Canada for those platforms seeking high quality programming in local Spanish.

The Preview Channel™ has been a go-to destination of movie and TV fans for entertainment previews since it first debuted on Samsung TV in 2018, and maintains a steady, devoted following.

"We're very excited to be launching the new and improved TPC in 2024," said Sager. "The TPC upgrades came about after discussions with viewers and researching and experimenting with the latest smart TV tech and we are confident entertainment consumers will enjoy and appreciate the enhanced product and experience”.

Tim Hanlon, leading FAST industry analyst at the www.verteregroup.com added " There are 3 major entertainment categories recognized by most; Movies, Television and Music. TPC features 2 of the 3 most important categories that consumers want to know about who regularly watch TV and go to the movies throughout the year. TPC is both fun and a guide."

About The Preview Channel™

The Preview Channel™ is the leading programmer of movie and TV promotional content. TPC FAST+™ offers daily entertainment news shows and enhanced viewer guide navigation features. The Preview Channel™ programs previews of the latest trending motion pictures coming to theaters, television, and streaming shows and behind-the-scenes entertainment all formatted in themed episodes featuring the biggest stars, filmmakers, blockbuster titles and franchises. The channel features previews from all the major streaming services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Max and more.

The Preview Channel™ is carried on multiple platforms including Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Prime, FreeVee, Plex, TCL and Amazon’s Fire Stick and can be found on other 3rd party streaming devices. Domestic advertising sales are managed by Cineverse. The channel’s content is available in local languages in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK in partnership with LOVE TV Europe. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018, under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805. "Preview Before You View".