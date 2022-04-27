The Preview Channel™ debuts SuperPowerHeroes™ for FAST TV's

SuperPowerHereoes™ (SPH) brings you previews of your favorite comic costumed heroes coming to theaters and streaming on TV that we all know and love.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preview Channel™ To Launch SuperPowerHeroes™ for FAST TV's

The Preview Channel™ (TPC/Company) announced today that the Company will be launching a new sister channel to its OTT streaming flagship TPC. SuperPowerHeroes™ (https://superpowerheroes.com/), will exclusively program theatrical motion picture previews coming to local movie theaters and all the newest streaming TV 'pay TV' services. SuperPowerHeroes™ is expected to premiere this summer.

SuperPowerHeroes™, will include other entertainment related programming including ‘behind-the-scenes’ featurettes. It will feature the hottest titles from Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV +, HBOMax, Paramount +, Peacock + and all major Hollywood studios offered in new themed blocks. Movies and TV shows featuring comic book heroes have a huge fan base worldwide and are consistently generating top box office numbers and TV ratings. SuperPowerHereoes™ will tap into that fan base.

William Sager, CEO said “We couldn’t be more delighted to launch SuperPowerHeroes™. SuperPowerHeroes™ has an enormous devoted and loyal fan base who we know will be pleased with a channel designed exclusively for them - their fans. Some of the biggest movie and TV franchises all feature many of your favorite comic book and costumed heroes. Now there is one channel made just for their fans where they all can be seen 24/7. We felt that there was enough available content and demand to create a standalone channel and with having access to the world’s largest library of motion picture previews we believe there is a huge demand for the current content and for this genre of nostalgic content we have and will be creating and presenting on SuperPowerHeroes™.”

ABOUT SuperPowerHeroes™:

SuperPowerHeroes™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported FAST linear channel as well as an AVOD channel that features and premieres first run movie, pay TV and video game trailers, most of them well in advance of their theatrical release and retail distribution for audiences worldwide. The channel provides its affiliates and consumers a constantly refreshing stream of high production value content featuring productions from the biggest film franchises and directors with the most recognizable movie stars and costumed comic book characters in the world.

ABOUT The Preview Channel™:

The Preview Channel™ is a 24/7 advertiser supported linear channel as well as an AVOD channel that features and premieres first run movie and video game trailers, most of them well in advance of their theatrical release and retail distribution for audiences worldwide. The channel provides its affiliates and consumers a constantly refreshing stream of high production value content featuring productions from the biggest film franchises and directors with the most recognizable movie stars in the world. The channel is currently available on Samsung Smart TV's in the U.S. and Canada as well as the following brands and manufacturers: Sony, HiSense, Panasonic, Funai, Sanyo, Sharp, Magnavox and Phillips. The channel can be found at GooglePlay, Apple Store, Roku and the Amazon Fire Stick. The Preview Channel™ was Trademarked worldwide July 3, 2018 under Registration Number 5,510,196 and has a USPTO Patent Pending # 69/960.805.

Press Contact:

info@thepreviewchannel.com

727-238-5550

Press Contact:

info@thepreviewchannel.com

727-238-5550