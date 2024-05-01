MELTRIC® Corporation to Exhibit Electrical Connection Solutions at MEET 2024
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its participation in the Mechanical Electrical Electronic Technology show, May 1 – 2, 2024. MELTRIC will be in booth 810.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a global leader in providing innovative electrical connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the Mechanical Electrical Electronic Technology (MEET) 2024 exhibition. The 25th edition of the key trade event, featuring the latest equipment, products, and technology, will take place on May 1 and 2, 2024, in Moncton, New Brunswick. (www.meltric.com)
MELTRIC Corporation will exhibit its unique, Switch-Rated, UL and CSA listed electrical safety solutions at Booth 810 during MEET 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore MELTRIC's customizable devices and learn how they can enhance electrical safety in the workplace.
Key Features of The MELTRIC Advantage:
Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles: The MELTRIC Advantage means exclusive Switch-Rated safety that you can rely on and trust. MELTRIC Switch-Rated Plugs and receptacles combine two distinct safety elements in one design. A dead-front safety shutter isolates all live parts, removing the risk of electrical shock to operators. Additionally, an arc-flash chamber safeguards users, allowing them to safely disconnect, even when under load. MELTRIC design helps ensure worker safety while reducing equipment and labor costs.
Design Features: Most MELTRIC products are UL/CSA rated for motor circuit disconnect switching and meet NEC code requirements for line-of-sight disconnects. Our devices also include lockout/tagout (LOTO) provisions, are watertight, and simplify NFPA 70E normal operation code compliance. Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles eliminate the need for expensive auxiliary disconnects and enable plug and play equipment changeouts.
MELTRIC invites attendees of MEET 2024 to visit Booth 810 to learn more about their innovative electrical safety solutions. Discover how MELTRIC's products can help prevent electrical accidents and injuries in the workplace.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
