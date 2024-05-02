PrimeMLS Reveals Strategic Partnership with AI-Powered RealReports™

RealReports™ | The AI-powered property report Chad Jacobson (CEO, PrimeMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

PrimeMLS member agents receive leading AI property intelligence tool to provide unique value to buyers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports™, a leading proptech company, has announced its latest partnership with PrimeMLS. The New England-based MLS has over 12,000 member agents who now have access to RealReports’ "supercharged Carfax for homes" product, which offers comprehensive, AI-enriched data for every property in the United States.

The data in RealReports is assembled from over 30 leading industry providers. The product empowers real estate agents with everything they need to know about a property outside MLS listing information. This includes permits, climate risk, rental rates, flood insurance costs, internet providers and speeds, crime statistics, solar potential, liens, zoning details, remodel potential, valuation, and more.

RealReports arrives while the real estate market remains beleaguered by low inventory and higher interest rates, placing an increased onus on agents to clearly communicate their unique value and services to clients, specifically buyers.

“In today’s dynamic market, success hinges on effectively conveying your value as an agent and the unique benefits of the tools you use,” says Chad Jacobson, CEO at PrimeMLS. “Our alliance with RealReports provides a clear differentiator for our member agents as they work with clients, equipping them with crucial property intelligence and a next-gen AI tool to remain competitive and grow their business.”

RealReport’s AI capabilities take center stage in the product. “There are numerous examples of property reports on the market, but none have woven together the immense volume of data with artificial intelligence as we have,” explains James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “Our AI copilot ingests tens of thousands of data points on each property and transforms that information into concise, actionable insights for agents. This dramatically reduces the time spent on property research and empowers agents with a wealth of information to impress and build credibility with their clients.”

In an era where agents are overwhelmed by countless tech solutions, RealReports aims to be a foundational tool that streamlines and enhances an agent's workflow from start to finish. “The power of our product is how it seamlessly integrates and provides value throughout an agent’s workflow,” says Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO at RealReports. “Agents use RealReports for buyer and listing presentations, offer diligence, lead generation at their open houses, touchpoints with previous clients, and more.”

As the real estate ecosystem continues to shift and evolve, MLS’ are looking for new tools and solutions to differentiate their members and enable them to grow their business. "Now is the time to step into the future," states Chad Jacobson (CEO, PrimeMLS), “our partnership with RealReports is a critical part of our commitment to our members to help them adjust and thrive in this evolving market.”

About RealReports™

Combining comprehensive data from over 30 top providers for every property in the United States, with Aiden, a powerful AI copilot capable of analyzing tens of thousands of data points and complex property documents, RealReports™ empower agents to build trust, save time, win deals, and generate leads in a competitive market.

About PrimeMLS

PrimeMLS provides multiple listing service (MLS) in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and portions of New York. As the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), we service members and operate the public websites: www.primemls.com and commercial.primemls.com. If you are a licensed real estate broker, appraiser, assessor, or auctioneer, in any of the New England states or New York, please click here for more information on joining PrimeMLS.

