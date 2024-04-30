Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Connection With Shooting In Carroll County

April 30, 2024

(MANCHESTER, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday in Carroll County.

The suspect, identified as Jose Manchame, 41, of Manchester, Maryland, was arrested on scene the night of the incident. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 28, 2024, the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack received a call for a report of an adult male victim that had been struck by gunfire during a party at a residence in the 4900 block of Hanover Pike (Route 30) in Manchester, Maryland. The victim is not being identified at this time. The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment of his injuries.

Route 30 was closed for several hours for the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure.

Assistance in this investigation was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick City Police Department K-9 Unit, Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS of Maryland and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Noah Potvin at noah.potvin@maryland.gov. This investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov