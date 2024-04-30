HB 1181 Juvenile Justice System

FLORIDA, April 30 - April 29, 2024

On Friday, Governor DeSantis signed HB 1181 into law. This bill amends several statutes relating to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), the juvenile justice system, and punishments for possession of firearms by juveniles. This new law will increase penalties for minors who commit gun crimes in the State of Florida and will allow the Department of Juvenile Justice to handle these delinquents appropriately before they become adults.



HB 1181 continues to ensure that Florida remains a “law and order” state as law enforcement will be able to appropriately investigate these serious crimes and courts will be given more tools to sentence minors who seek to cause harm to our communities with firearms. As Chair of the Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee, it is my duty to carry out and pass laws that support law enforcement, protect our residents, and guarantee measured and substantive consequences for those who seek to do harm. This bill has an effective date of July 1st, 2024, and will make both immediate and long-term positive impacts on our communities.



I am proud to have worked with Representative Berny Jacques, the Department of Juvenile Justice, our Attorney General, Ashley Moody, The Florida Sheriff’s Association, as well as numerous legislators, staff, and stakeholders who provided constructive input on HB 1181. This bill required 6 bipartisan amendments and multiple hours of debate in the final week of session before passing unanimously off the Senate floor.