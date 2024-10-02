Nassau County Legislative Delegation Meeting
Nassau County
Legislative Delegation
SENATOR
CLAY YARBOROUGH
REPRESENTATIVE
DEAN BLACK
October 2, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Kellie Walker walker.kellie@flsenate.gov
SENATOR CLAY YARBOROUGH AND REPRESENTATIVE DEAN BLACK
ANNOUNCE NASSAU LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION MEETING DATE AND DEADLINE
NASSAU COUNTY, FL – State Senator Clay Yarborough and State Representative Dean Black announce that the Organizational Meeting to elect the 2025 Delegation Chair and Vice Chair and the general legislative public hearing will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners Chamber, James Page Government Complex, located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097.
For placement on the meeting agenda, complete the Speaker’s Request Forms and all
materials/handouts must be submitted to Kellie Walker via U.S. mail at 1615 Huffingham Rd,
Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216, or email Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.
If submitting materials/handouts via U.S. mail, individuals are asked to provide four (4) sets of
three-hole-punched, 8 ½ x 11 copies, and use the Speaker’s Request Form as a cover sheet to be included in the Members’ meeting packets.
Questions may be directed to Kellie Walker, Office of Senator Clay Yarborough, at 904-723-2035or by emailing Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Chapter 286.26, Florida
Statutes, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meetings, including
agendas, interpreters, or assisted listening devices, should contact Kellie Walker at 904-723-2035 or Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.
All Nassau Legislative Delegation meetings are open to the public.
