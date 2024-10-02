Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,908 in the last 365 days.

Nassau County Legislative Delegation Meeting

FLORIDA, October 2 - Yulee —

                                                      Nassau County
                                                           Legislative Delegation
                                                                                                                   SENATOR 
                                                                                                                   CLAY YARBOROUGH

                                                                                                                   REPRESENTATIVE
                                                                                                                   DEAN BLACK


October 2, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                         Contact: Kellie Walker walker.kellie@flsenate.gov                                                                                                                                        

SENATOR CLAY YARBOROUGH AND REPRESENTATIVE DEAN BLACK
ANNOUNCE NASSAU LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION MEETING DATE AND DEADLINE

NASSAU COUNTY, FL – State Senator Clay Yarborough and State Representative Dean Black announce that the Organizational Meeting to elect the 2025 Delegation Chair and Vice Chair and the general legislative public hearing will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners Chamber, James Page Government Complex, located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097. 

For placement on the meeting agenda, complete the Speaker’s Request Forms and all 
materials/handouts must be submitted to Kellie Walker via U.S. mail at 1615 Huffingham Rd, 
Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216, or email Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.

If submitting materials/handouts via U.S. mail, individuals are asked to provide four (4) sets of 
three-hole-punched, 8 ½ x 11 copies, and use the Speaker’s Request Form as a cover sheet to be included in the Members’ meeting packets. 

Questions may be directed to Kellie Walker, Office of Senator Clay Yarborough, at 904-723-2035or by emailing Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Chapter 286.26, Florida 
Statutes, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meetings, including 
agendas, interpreters, or assisted listening devices, should contact Kellie Walker at 904-723-2035 or Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.
All Nassau Legislative Delegation meetings are open to the public.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nassau County Legislative Delegation Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more