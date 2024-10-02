Nassau County Legislative Delegation Meeting

FLORIDA, October 2 - Yulee —

Nassau County

Legislative Delegation

SENATOR

CLAY YARBOROUGH

REPRESENTATIVE

DEAN BLACK



October 2, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Kellie Walker walker.kellie@flsenate.gov

SENATOR CLAY YARBOROUGH AND REPRESENTATIVE DEAN BLACK

ANNOUNCE NASSAU LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION MEETING DATE AND DEADLINE

NASSAU COUNTY, FL – State Senator Clay Yarborough and State Representative Dean Black announce that the Organizational Meeting to elect the 2025 Delegation Chair and Vice Chair and the general legislative public hearing will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners Chamber, James Page Government Complex, located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097.

For placement on the meeting agenda, complete the Speaker’s Request Forms and all

materials/handouts must be submitted to Kellie Walker via U.S. mail at 1615 Huffingham Rd,

Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216, or email Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.

If submitting materials/handouts via U.S. mail, individuals are asked to provide four (4) sets of

three-hole-punched, 8 ½ x 11 copies, and use the Speaker’s Request Form as a cover sheet to be included in the Members’ meeting packets.

Questions may be directed to Kellie Walker, Office of Senator Clay Yarborough, at 904-723-2035or by emailing Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Chapter 286.26, Florida

Statutes, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meetings, including

agendas, interpreters, or assisted listening devices, should contact Kellie Walker at 904-723-2035 or Walker.Kellie@flsenate.gov by close of business on Friday, November 8, 2024.

All Nassau Legislative Delegation meetings are open to the public.