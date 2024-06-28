Senator Lauren Book Responds to Governor DeSantis Designating A1A as Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway

FLORIDA, June 28 - Broward County, Fla —

Last night, Governor DeSantis signed HB 91/SB 84, designating A1A as Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway. Senator Lauren Book, sponsor of this legislation, provided the following statement:

"Jimmy Buffett’s name is synonymous with Florida and the iconic road known as 1A, and I am so proud to honor his legacy through the iconic Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway. With this road naming, we are paying tribute to Jimmy not only as a musical icon, but also as a fierce protector of Florida's natural treasures and our precious manatees.

It truly is 'a sweet life, living by the salty sea,' and we could not think of a better way to honor one of our most legendary Floridians than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway. Thank you to the wonderful Buffett family and Buffett Foundation for their support throughout this process, and for sharing Jimmy's legacy with us. He is deeply missed."

