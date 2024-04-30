InventionHome® Inventor Creates Combination Rest and Cover for Kitchen Utensils that Prevents Mess in the Kitchen
Sheryl B. of Kings Mountain, NC is the creator of the Spoon Rest with a Hinged Lid, a spoon holder designed to cover the spoon area and prevent contamination while cooking or serving food. The holder features a hinge that allows it to be opened and closed with ease. The device is comprised of a hinged lid with a top portion and a bottom portion. The bottom portion functions as a base while the top portion functions as a lid.
Users can flip open the top to place a spoon on the base, then close the top portion so the spoon is covered. The base area is flat and enables it to be stored on a flat surface like a countertop or table. Users can keep their spoons clean while cooking or serving food. The tool prevents cross-contamination and offers a much cleaner and more sanitary method of cooking and serving with a spoon.
Many people appreciate products that help keep their kitchen clean and organized, especially when cooking or baking. Markets for these types of products are vast and dynamic, evolving with innovation in product design and function. Utensil rests can come in various designs and materials, catering to different preferences and kitchen aesthetics.
While current utensils rests are useful, they feature a single section that accommodates the utensil but does not cover it entirely. The utensil remains exposed to the air and can become contaminated with germs and bacteria. Products like the Spoon Rest with a Hinged Lid offer a more versatile option for restaurants and home chefs. The hinged lid covers the utensil, improving sanitary conditions that would be incredibly useful in any kitchen environment.
Sheryl filed her Design Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Spoon Rest with a Hinged Lid product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Spoon Rest with a Hinged Lid can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
