InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Safe and Secure Leash System for Pets to Play with Their Owners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay M. of San Clemente, CA is the creator of the Retriever, a multipurpose training system and toy for dogs and other pets featuring a retractable leash mechanism that can be staked into the ground. The leash can be secured onto a pet’s collar, and the retracting mechanism can be used to gently pull and guide the animal back once he or she has retrieved an item. The system allows pet owners and pet trainers to train and play with their pet hands free and without the use of inhumane tactics or the fear of their pet running away.
The stake system is comprised of a base with stakes equipped on the perimeter such that users can force the stakes into the ground for securement. The stake base supports a locking or non-locking drum mechanism, and an expanding and retracting leash is wrapped around the drum. Once staked in the ground, pet owners will clip the device onto the animal’s collar, and the pet will have 200 plus feet of running distance when connected to the leash.
A toy or item can be thrown for the pet to run after and retrieve while attached to the leash. Once the item is secured by the pet, the pet owner may retract the leash via foot pedal, remote or manual crank to gently pull the animal back to the starting point. The gentle pulling motion encourages the pet to run back to the owner with the item. The system improves training regimens for pets and minimizes the chance of injury during the training or playing sessions.
The number of pet owners and trainers is on the rise globally, and both subsets of people are incredibly conscious of a pets' physical and mental well-being. Outdoor toys provide opportunities for pets to exercise, engage in play, and relieve boredom, contributing to their overall wellness. Many pet owners consider their pets as family members and are willing to invest in products that enhance their pets' quality of life. This includes purchasing toys that are safe, durable, and enjoyable for their pets to use in backyards, at the beach, at dog parks, and any other outdoor location.
Manufacturers are continually innovating and introducing new types of outdoor toys for pets. These toys may include interactive features, durable materials, and designs that cater to specific pet preferences and play styles. One of the main focuses is pet safety, especially when a pet is excited to play with their owner—pet owners are constantly looking for new and innovative items and toys that are safe for their fuzzy family members. The Retriever is a perfect and versatile device that enhances pet safety while ensuring they can get daily exercise.
Lindsay filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Retriever product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Retriever can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
