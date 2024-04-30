Commonwealth Commercial Partners Named to RTD Top Workplaces 2024

CCP Logo Commonwealth Commercial Richmond Team

RICHMOND, VA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., is thrilled to announce that the company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Richmond Times-Dispatch Top Workplaces. This is the second consecutive year that CCP has earned the prestigious award in the Midsize Category (125-399 employees).

The list of distinguished winners is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employee responses on feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“One of the greatest strengths of Commonwealth Commercial is our talented team of commercial real estate professionals, and they are the reason that our company is being recognized again as a Top Workplace in Richmond,” said CEO Mark Claud. “We are very proud and humbled to be included among the other outstanding businesses in our category.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. A Top Workplaces award does this, and it pays dividends.”

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property & Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting.

To learn more, visit commonwealthcommercial.com

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.