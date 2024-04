FUNFULL ADDS MOVIE THEATER EXPERIENCES – WITHOUT ANY TICKET COST – FOR TREASURE VALLEY AREA RESIDENTS

Starting May 1, Funfull is moving Cinemark and Regal theaters in the Treasure Valley area to its “Unlimited” (free with membership) category.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull, a fast-growing provider of an affordable membership program for familyentertainment, is excited to announce an opportunity for members in Idaho’s Treasure Valleyarea to enjoy a movie theater experience every five days at no ticket cost.Starting May 1, Funfull is moving Cinemark Majestic Cinemas, Regal Edwards Boise, andRegal Edwards Nampa Spectrum theaters in the Treasure Valley area to its “Unlimited” (freewith membership) category. For a limited time, Funfull members will be able to enjoy a movieon a big screen every five days without paying for tickets online or inside theaters.May will also be an exciting month for bowlers in the Treasure Valley area. That’s becauseFunfull is officially adding Meridian Lanes as an Unlimited (free with membership as well)partner. For more than 60 years, this family-run bowling center has been a fun destination forgenerations of families in and around Meridian.These movie theaters and Meridian Lanes join an extensive list of Unlimited partners included with Funfull membership. Alongside these outstanding additions, for one lowmonthly price, Funfull offers daily visits to Jabbers, Jump Time Meridian, V-Sports Arena,Fast Lane Kart Racing, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, Idaho Reptile Zoo, and the Aquarium ofBoise. Families may try Funfull free for 7 days using code “PROMO7.”“We’re thrilled to offer Funfull members in and around Treasure Valley this chance to seemajor motion pictures in movie theaters as often as every five days, and it’s a privilege havingMeridian Lanes as an Unlimited Funfull partner," said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “These Funfulladditions give families great entertainment options for one inexpensive Funfull membership.”Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:● Access to a variety of family entertainment venues● Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more● Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual optionat a discountAbout Funfull:Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to adiverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month –with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities liketrampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All YouCan Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mentalhealth and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have funtogether anytime, anywhere.Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates awin-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helpsbusinesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promotingeconomic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, localentertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer basewithout additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.Funfull is currently available in:● Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)● Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague,VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)● Glen Carbon, IL● Feasterville, PA● Frederick, MD● Plus, more markets to be announced shortly