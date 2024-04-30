FUNFULL ADDS MOVIE THEATER EXPERIENCES – WITHOUT ANY TICKET COST – FOR TREASURE VALLEY AREA RESIDENTS
Starting May 1, Funfull is moving Cinemark and Regal theaters in the Treasure Valley area to its “Unlimited” (free with membership) category.
We’re thrilled to offer Funfull members in and around Treasure Valley this chance to see major motion pictures in movie theaters as often as every five days”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, a fast-growing provider of an affordable membership program for family
— Vishal Patel, CEO
entertainment, is excited to announce an opportunity for members in Idaho’s Treasure Valley
area to enjoy a movie theater experience every five days at no ticket cost.
Starting May 1, Funfull is moving Cinemark Majestic Cinemas, Regal Edwards Boise, and
Regal Edwards Nampa Spectrum theaters in the Treasure Valley area to its “Unlimited” (free
with membership) category. For a limited time, Funfull members will be able to enjoy a movie
on a big screen every five days without paying for tickets online or inside theaters.
May will also be an exciting month for bowlers in the Treasure Valley area. That’s because
Funfull is officially adding Meridian Lanes as an Unlimited (free with membership as well)
partner. For more than 60 years, this family-run bowling center has been a fun destination for
generations of families in and around Meridian.
These movie theaters and Meridian Lanes join an extensive list of Unlimited partners
included with Funfull membership. Alongside these outstanding additions, for one low
monthly price, Funfull offers daily visits to Jabbers, Jump Time Meridian, V-Sports Arena,
Fast Lane Kart Racing, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, Idaho Reptile Zoo, and the Aquarium of
Boise. Families may try Funfull free for 7 days using code “PROMO7.”
“We’re thrilled to offer Funfull members in and around Treasure Valley this chance to see
major motion pictures in movie theaters as often as every five days, and it’s a privilege having
Meridian Lanes as an Unlimited Funfull partner," said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “These Funfull
additions give families great entertainment options for one inexpensive Funfull membership.”
Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:
● Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
● Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
● Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option
at a discount
About Funfull:
Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a
diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month –
with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like
trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You
Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental
health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun
together anytime, anywhere.
Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a
win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps
businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting
economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local
entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base
without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.
Funfull is currently available in:
● Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
● Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague,
VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
● Glen Carbon, IL
● Feasterville, PA
● Frederick, MD
● Plus, more markets to be announced shortly
Cathy Stafford
Funfull, Inc.
+1 302-846-5647
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok