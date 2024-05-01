APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Crystal Fusion™ Technologies, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider and administrator of automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, has acquired Crystal Fusion Technologies, Inc, a renowned innovator in automotive glass protection solutions. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for APCO as it expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Crystal Fusion Technologies is widely recognized for its cutting-edge technology and superior products designed to enhance the durability and performance of automotive glass surfaces. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Crystal Fusion has built a strong reputation among consumers and industry professionals alike since its inception in 2007. Crystal Fusion is distributed through more than one thousand auto, RV, and boat dealers, as well as professional detailers and via e-commerce partners through its GlassParency brand.
"We are thrilled to welcome Crystal Fusion to the APCO family," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. "This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to leverage the expertise and capabilities of both companies to deliver even greater value to our customers. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and position us as the leader in automotive protection solutions."
“When I decided to sell my business, finding a partner who values our employees, distributors, and dealers as much as I do was essential. With this focus, Crystal Fusion is well-positioned to prosper under new ownership,” said Crystal Fusion Technologies Founder Ray Doran.
As part of the acquisition, APCO will retain key personnel and operations of Crystal Fusion Technologies, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners. Following the close of the transaction, Founder Ray Doran will transition and Gary LoCicero, President of Crystal Fusion Technologies, will continue to lead Crystal Fusion operations.
“I’m excited to take the reins and lead Crystal Fusion into its next chapter alongside the APCO team,” said Gary LoCicero, President of Crystal Fusion Technologies. “With its legacy of growth and innovation, APCO is the right partner to shepherd the company into a new era.”
About APCO Holdings, LLC
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and other brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, support over 8,000 dealers, protected over 23 million customers, and have paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.
About Crystal Fusion Technologies
Crystal Fusion Technologies is a pioneer in automotive glass protection solutions, offering advanced products designed to enhance the durability and performance of automotive glass surfaces. With a focus on innovation and quality, Crystal Fusion Technologies has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for consumers and industry professionals alike. Crystal Fusion Technologies was advised by Colonnade Securities LLC. For more information, visit cftproducts.com.
About Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
Ontario Teachers’ is a global investor with net assets of $242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 333,000 working members and pensioners.
With offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan’s founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers’, we don’t just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.
