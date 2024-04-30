InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Eco-Friendly Personal Identification System for Cans, Bottles, Cups, and More
PIM TECH of Pottsville, PA is the creator of the Personal Identification Mark, a small scratchable identifying mark placed on beverage containers, boxes, and numerous other items. Users can scratch their initials or a symbol into the mark, allowing for easy identification of the item between other people. Personalized markings can help avoid potential confusion with respect to ownership, especially of beverage items.
The user would scratch their personal identifiable marking (PIM) onto the scratch-off space, eliminating the need for a writing utensil. People may scratch the square with their fingernail, coin, keys, or other desired item and utilize initials, logos, symbols, and other markings to customize it. The item can then be easily identified from person to person. The innovative technique engages the user to create their own personal, customized mark with a non-toxic scratch off space attached directly to the beverage container.
By customizing the container with a personal mark, users immediately benefit from knowing they are safely consuming their own beverage to prevent germ and bacteria spread and product waste. This packaging label innovation aligns seamlessly with metal beverage cans and/or bottles, hard plastic bottles and/or cups, and may be easily implemented into the manufacturing process. PIM directly addresses the economic realities faced by consumers. Due to inflation, consumers today are experiencing a huge drop in their disposable income. Wasting food and drink is not an option for most people. Given the choice, consumers will choose the label with PIM because it will save them money by eliminating mix-ups and unnecessary waste.
Many consumers value products that help them easily identify and personalize their cups, bottles, and cans, especially in shared or social settings where multiple similar items are present. This can include social gatherings, parties, offices, schools, and other public and private environments. The current market offers a variety of solutions for identifying individual containers that includes labels, stickers, tags, bands, sleeves, and markers used to write names, labels, or codes on the containers; however, each of these products is independent from the container and must be applied separately.
With growing awareness of environmental issues, there is a demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable identification solutions. Manufacturers and suppliers in this market are increasingly offering sustainable options to cater to environmentally conscious consumers. The Personal Identification Mark is the perfect sustainable product for beverage and container identification. Being integrated directly into the can, bottle, or cup offers a much more versatile and environmentally conscious solution to keeping track of one’s own beverage.
PIM TECH filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Personal Identification Mark product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Personal Identification Mark can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
