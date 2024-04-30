InventionHome® Developer Creates Disposable Protective Barrier that Prevents Fecal Matter from Infiltrating Wounds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan W. of Pittsburgh, PA is the creator of the Funnel Poop Guard, a disposable kit designed to help prevent infection of a sacrum wound, preserving the integrity of the skin around the anus. The kit promotes healing and ensures caregivers can wipe away fecal matter without having to change dressing on a stage 4 sacrum wound. The device functions as an alternative disposable and sanitary fecal matter guard for patients who no longer qualify for an indwelling fecal management catheter. The guard will act as a shield, leaving the wound on the sacrum untouched by any fecal matter. The Funnel Poop Guard will keep the sacrum free of fecal matter entering the wound cavity and help promote the healing process of the sacrum. The system can be available as a kit featuring gauze, anti-fungal cream and powder, and a funnel-shaped guard with a small foam insert.
The funnel poop guard with the small foam insert can be placed near the sacrum wound, covered with the gauze and anti-fungal cream. The wound dressing is applied according to medical recommendations. The funnel poop guard with the foam insert is covered with gauze tape. The anus is covered with a 4x4 gauze with anti-fungal cream and powder to also preserve the integrity of that area of the skin. Patients can expel fecal matter without worrying of waste touching and infecting the wound. Caregivers can wipe away fecal matter without interrupting the scheduled wound dressing change. The wound is left clean and untouched for optimal healing. The kit is designed to promote faster and more effective healing, protecting the skin around the anal area and offers an alternative to having a colostomy procedure.
Patients with sacral wounds may face challenges in having bowel movements due to their condition and the need to avoid putting pressure on the affected area. Several devices and strategies can help facilitate bowel movements while minimizing discomfort and reducing the risk of further injury to the sacral region. Products like bedside commodes, bedpans, raised toilet seats, and toilet transfer benches can be useful; however, these still pose an infection risk to the patient. Without a proper barrier formed between the sacrum wound and the anus, fecal matter can still unfortunately cause infections if spread toward the wound.
To further assist patients with sacrum wounds, healthcare providers may develop customized bowel management programs for their patients. This can include dietary adjustments, hydration recommendations, medication management, and bowel training techniques to regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. While helpful in theory, this still poses risks due to a patient’s willingness to follow the program. The Funnel Poop Guard is an innovative and versatile solution for any healthcare provider, alleviating these issues and offering a significant upgrade over existing products and methods.
Joan filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Funnel Poop Guard product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
