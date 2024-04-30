West Virginia Regional Technology Park Celebrates Groundbreaking of New State Laboratories Project

WVRTP Logo

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Regional Technology Park (WVRTP) joined Governor Jim Justice, legislative leaders, and state agency leaders today in celebration as they broke ground for the new West Virginia State Laboratories facility to be situated at the Tech Park in South Charleston, West Virginia. The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the State’s advancement of innovation, science, and technology for West Virginia.

Governor Justice has shown exemplary vision and leadership in recognizing WVRTP as the ideal location for the new State Laboratories project. WVRTP is home to more than 28 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) based businesses, employing West Virginians across 21 counties. The new state laboratory facility will be a great addition to the park, allowing government agencies to operate more effectively and efficiently when providing services to businesses and citizens alike.

"This is truly a great day for West Virginia as we start turning our dream of a brand new state laboratory into a reality," Gov. Justice said. "When it's finished this facility will provide the space and resources many of our State agencies need to properly serve the people of West Virginia. This will make a massive difference for our entire state and promote collaboration because so many great people from our state agencies will be working together under the same roof. This isn't just an investment in a new building. It's an investment in the future of our state, and I'm very thankful to see it happening. Finally, I want to thank the West Virginia Regional Tech Park for their effort in making sure our needs are met during this process."

“Most of us don’t realize the many critical services the state labs provide to our state and her people daily. Governor Justice saw the opportunity for these services to operate more efficiently, as well as the need for an advanced facility to perform these scientific activities,” said Matt Ballard, CEO/executive director, WVRTP. “It was a pleasure to join him today for the groundbreaking. The Tech Park is thrilled to partner with the State on this important project and we look forward to welcoming the state lab employees to our campus when the project is completed.”

“The State Laboratories project is a testament to the collaborative spirit of West Virginia’s leaders. The Park has the robust, redundant, and resilient infrastructure, maintained by the Park’s professional staff, necessary to keep these critical labs operating. The City of South Charleston is a wonderful place for employees of the labs to work. Great things are happening at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park as we continue to grow,” said Georgette George, chair, WVRTP Board of Directors.

About the West Virginia Regional Technology Park

The West Virginia Regional Technology Park, located in South Charleston, W.Va. is a prominent hub for innovation, science and technology in the state. Originally established as a research and development site for the chemical industry, the park has since evolved into a multi-tenant campus fostering cutting-edge technologies across various fields.

Home to over 28 businesses and 1,000 jobs, the park is driven by a mission to grow West Virginia's economy by nurturing research, innovation, technological advancement, and education. It aims to attract talent, foster job creation, and bolster economic growth by supporting STEM-related industries and initiatives.

