Metallurgical Coal Producers Association Launches 2025 Membership Campaign

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA), representing the majority of America’s metallurgical coal production, has launched its 2025-2026 membership campaign highlighting the value, strength, and unity of the nation’s steelmaking coal sector.

With the theme “Met Coal Makes It Possible. MCPA Makes It Personal,” the campaign underscores how the association connects industry leaders, protects their interests, and advances shared success across the metallurgical coal supply chain—from producers and suppliers to equipment manufacturers and service providers.

“This campaign reflects the core of who we are: an association that not only powers industry, but empowers our members,” said Ben Beakes, president of MCPA. “Our members drive over 36.5 million tons of annual production, but our real strength lies in the partnerships and advocacy that ensure this industry continues to thrive.”

A Growing Network Fueling America’s Steel Future

MCPA is actively expanding its associate membership base—inviting companies that provide equipment, engineering, logistics, technology, and other services essential to the metallurgical coal industry to join the network behind the majority of the nation’s met coal production.

Membership benefits include:

-Access to Industry Leaders: Connect directly with producers and decision-makers shaping the future of metallurgical coal.

-Advocacy and Policy Insight: Stay ahead of regulations and help influence policies that impact operations, jobs, and regional economies.

-Professional Development & Visibility: Participate in exclusive briefings, CE-credit opportunities, and events that position members as industry thought leaders.

-Community and Credibility: Align your business with an association known for integrity, innovation, and impact.

“From mine mouth to marketplace, the connections start here,” added Beakes, “Whether you’re a supplier, consultant, or service provider, MCPA gives you a seat at the table and a voice in the future of this industry.”

Driving Growth Through Collaboration

As global steel demand grows and metallurgical coal remains essential to infrastructure, energy transition, and economic development, MCPA is focused on strengthening collaboration across the supply chain. By expanding its membership and deepening engagement, the association is positioning the industry for continued progress—technologically, economically, and politically.

Join the Network Behind The Majority of America’s Met Coal

Companies interested in joining MCPA or learning more about membership opportunities can visit www.metcoalproducers.com/membership or contact info@metcoalproducers.com.

About the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association

The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) represents the interests of metallurgical coal producers and their partners across the United States. Collectively responsible for more than half of the nation’s metallurgical coal production, MCPA provides advocacy, education, and industry networking that power growth and innovation across the steelmaking supply chain. Learn more at www.metcoalproducers.com.

