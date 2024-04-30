ProTek Official United States Marine Corps Watches Adds Automatic Mechanical Movements

USMC Automatic Family Shot Red ProTek Automatic Watch

Tritium Illuminated Watches Glow Continuously for 25 Years, now with Seiko 24-Jewel Movements

Our watches were created for those that protek(t) us, and our name defines the brand, with ‘Pro’ meaning made for professionals, and ‘Tek’ signifying our superior self-powered illumination technology” — Barry Cohen, Managing Director of Time Concepts

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProTek Watch proudly announced that it is expanding its Official USMC Watch Collection with the addition of Seiko 24-Jewel automatic movements in its Carbon Composite Case dive watches, to be available in June. This is the same “workhorse” movement found in many of Seiko’s great dive watches. ProTek will also release steel dive watches using the same excellent movement in July. Of course, the latest collection from ProTek features the same unsurpassed tritium illumination that glows for 25 years, as found in all ProTek watches. The new Automatic watches will premiere at the Worn & Wound consumer event at Fort Mason in San Francisco from May 3-5, where preorder discounts will be offered, and a Kickstarter will launch for this series at the same time, with significant discounts for backing the newest ProTek series, with watch shipments expected in July. The Worn & Wound show is a consumer event where the public can see and buy watches from 60 watch brands. The Kickstarter project link is: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/barrycohen/protek-usmc-automatic-mechanical-series

From the Founder and Former Owner of Luminox, the ProTek brand is designed for a core group of First Responders that includes Law Enforcement, SWAT, Tactical, Military, Special Forces, Fire Fighters, Mountain Rescue, EMTs, and more. The newest models with the automatic movements makes the ProTek brand even more ideal for jewelry stores and round out the collection of Official USMC Watches.

The no-excuses brand is “Rugged at Heart '' and built to handle what life demands in any environment, lending credence to the tag line … “All Terrain Watches.” All watches are manufactured in a spotless assembly facility that has safeguards in place to ensure excellence in manufacturing quality timepieces, with an air filtration system that filters the air inside to ISO clean-room standards.

The entire Protek brand was designed in collaboration with the same designer I worked with for decades at my former brand. This series employs a different look for a tactical timepiece with a fresh design language we are calling “facets” because the carbon case has a lot of angles reminiscent of the way a gemstone is cut with facets. At the same time, the design is timeless, uncluttered and classic, a watch that will go well with any attire, and with its robust rugged nature can handle anything that comes its way.” said Barry Cohen, Managing Partner of Time Concepts, parent company of the ProTek brand.

Designed in Switzerland, ProTek is an American watch brand, conceived and manufactured with the best quality components available to ensure years of wear with no issues. The new USMC dive watch series features Carbon Composite Cases with tight unidirectional ratcheting bezels, embossed stainless steel screw case backs bearing the USMC logo, antireflective sapphire crystals, screw crowns, and genuine rubber straps. The watches are rated to 300 meters water resistance (with all watches tested in both air and water to ensure this), and this series is powered by dependable Seiko 24-jewel automatic mechanical movements to ensure accurate timekeeping for decades. The USMC watches feature ProTek’s self-powered ProGlo illumination that is 100X brighter than conventional lume and glows continuously for 25 years with no need for a “charge” from an external light source.

“This is the same unsurpassed and enabling illumination technology I pioneered and brought to the consumer world with my former brand,” said Cohen. “We worked hard to keep the prices down – they are reasonably priced at $695 suggested retail, given the use of superior quality components throughout.”

The new Automatic United States Marine Corps Collection is being added to three original series that include the basic Carbon Composite Dive (Series 1000), Steel Dive (series 2000), and Titanium Field (Series 3000) and the quartz USMC Dive (Series 1010). The four series offer different options for consumers with specific preferences for their timepieces, and this latest USMC adds another option, now with a 24-jewel automatic movement.

“Our watches were conceived and created for those that protek(t) us, and our name defines the brand, with ‘Pro’ meaning made for professionals, and ‘Tek’ signifying our superior self-powered illumination technology.” said Cohen. “Naturally, we’re very proud that our brand has been designated an Official Watch of the U.S. Marine Corps, and our newest collection was created to allow the brand to move more upstream in the jewelry store arena while still offering outstanding value for the modest prices. This collection expands on the brand’s mission to create and offer makes exceptional watches, ideal for anyone that leads an adventurous active lifestyle and are terrific daily-wear knock-around timepieces.”

###

About Time Concepts, LLC

The ProTek brand is part of the portfolio of brands under the Time Concepts umbrella. Time Concepts, LLC was started in 2007 by Barry Cohen during his tenure at Luminox Watch, a Swiss-made watch company he founded and owned for 27 years. Luminox gained fame for making watches that were supplied to Navy SEALs after a research and development officer approached him and asked to have a watch made for them that used the proprietary self-powered illumination that was a hallmark of the brand. Time Concepts was launched as a platform to develop private label watches. As the business evolved, it added its own Szanto vintage brand and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association Official Watches. The newest addition to the Time Concepts stable of brands is ProTek (Official Watch brand of the United States Marines) that brings Cohen back to his roots with tritium illumination tactical style timepieces. Time Concepts develops watches in Switzerland and Asia, and uses only top-quality manufacturers. Most of the company’s watches are manufactured in a dust-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled clean-room environment to ensure years of dependable service. For more information, please visit www.protekwatch.com.