PRAX Leadership Launches Groundbreaking Approach to Developing Leaders in the Automation Era

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age when automation and technological advancement are rapidly transforming industries, PRAX Leadership emerges as a beacon of innovation, reshaping the landscape of professional development and leadership. Founded by brothers Andrew and Alex Geesbreght, PRAX combines cognitive, science-based methodologies with practical applications to forge a new path for individuals and organizations aiming to thrive in times of change.

“Everyone, and especially CEOs, face periods of turbulence and uncertainty,” says Andrew. “All your threat circuitry is firing. ‘Will I maintain my status, my compensation?’ How do you keep from burning out? The ability to control your thoughts and emotions makes all the difference during those seasons, and happy, centered people simply exhibit better responses.”

Cheery songs and pop-psych encouragement might advise us to “don’t worry, be happy,” but the reality is that many professionals lack the skills, tools, and methods for infusing their lives with happiness. This dearth derails them from all manner of fulfillment.

But That’s Not How It’s Usually Done

In 2021, Andrew Geesbreght earned his master’s degree in psychology, then combined it with his experience in business and clinical research. Much of PRAX emerged from that blend of experience. However, brother Alex came from an even broader business background. Individually, each brother offers considerable experience and valuable perspective. But the real magic behind PRAX is the two of them together — Andrew the analyst and academic, Alex the more intuitive, EQ-driven extrovert. They operate PRAX and serve clients like two sides of the same brain, each essential to a greater whole.

Over the years, both learned a wealth of lessons about conventional corporate approaches to so-called professional development. This includes positive lessons on what contributes to stable, content, productive workforces as well as countless observations of where companies took wrong turns, often starting with a failure to focus on individual needs.

“Businesses that spend hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on development, they’ve lost the reality that you don’t develop departments,” says Andrew. “Departments are arbitrary things. We develop people.”

Arguably the chief issue Andrew sees with big-team events is the utter lack of practice.

“When you look at optimal learning pyramids, what’s at the very bottom? Lectures. They’re the most passive, least effective way to learn. Yet this is what organizations spend the most money on. It’s just mind-boggling.”

Andrew references the Harvard Business Review’s discussion of The Learning Pyramid from National Training Laboratories. The Learning Pyramid shows that participants exhibit a mere 5% retention rate from lectures. Next are reading (10%), audio-visual (20%), and demonstration (30%), all of which are passive teaching methods. Participatory methods include practice (75%) and teaching others, which notes a stunning 90% retention rate.

PRAX flips this pyramid on its head and emphasizes active learning. The company takes its name from praxis, a Greek word that embodies purposeful action and practical engagement.

“PRAX is the most active way to learn and therefore retain,” says Andrew. “But it has to be at an individual level, and it has to be over the course of time; a journey, a pathway, not an event. Those are the principles of truth we apply to organizational leadership development.”

Matter and Methods

In 2021, LinkedIn cited a survey showing that “44% [of executives] believe that people lack sufficient soft skills to help businesses succeed.” This follows on a 2019 LinkedIn article stating that, “92% of talent professionals say [soft skills] matter as much or more than hard skills when they hire, and 80% say they’re increasingly important to company success.”

Everything at PRAX focuses on a range of “competencies,” which derive from traditional leadership literature blended with the most proven brain-based science available. This includes the emerging field of neuroleadership, which Nature magazine described as “an applied field of social cognitive neuroscience that aims to analyze and understand the behavior of leaders.”

Proof in the Practice

“Knowledge alone isn’t the answer,” says Andrew. “I mean, pick any ‘truth’ you’ve heard for a long time. We all know blue light before bed is bad...but nearly all of us do it. People need

knowledge, then motivation, and then habit. One of our biggest barriers with executives is getting them to take what they know and apply it to themselves with motivation in order to achieve change.”

PRAX: Doubling Down on Humanity

“We believe the quality and skill of human beings matter to company performance,” says Alex. “We also believe that everything produced, whether by hand or code or robot, will only impact one group: humans. Humans will continue to be the emotional, physical, and financial recipients of anything created. By focusing on personal development, PRAX helps better prepare humans to work alongside whatever automation is coming, so their organizations can more effectively touch and add value to other humans.”

In short, PRAX wants learners not to recoil from automation and change. It wants to equip them with the skills and grit necessary to lead that change, and it has the proven, neuroleadership-driven programs to make that happen.

About PRAX Leadership

PRAX is a neuroleadership academy that applies its practice-based curriculum for companies by focusing on the people who comprise them. PRAX emphasizes the importance of practicing learned skills and understanding the impact that performance has on personal and professional happiness. We wish to partner with companies that share our conviction that well-being – like leadership – starts with self, not position, circumstance, or salary. People form companies. PRAX transforms people. For more information, visit www.praxleadership.com.