Examined Life, LLC Presents "Gift of Glow": An Evening of Empowerment and Innovation in Laser Skin Treatments
We are thrilled to host the 'Gift of Glow' event, offering attendees an opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in laser skin treatments”YORK, ME, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Examined Life, LLC is delighted to invite individuals to join them for an exclusive event, "Gift of Glow," an evening dedicated to empowering attendees with the latest advancements in laser skin treatments. This transformative event will take place on May 9th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at 276 US-1, York, ME 03909.
The "Gift of Glow" event promises an immersive experience filled with enlightenment, connection, and opportunities to explore the cutting-edge laser treatments available at Examined Life, LLC.
Attendees will have the chance to:
- Explore Advanced Laser Treatments: Delve into the latest innovations in laser skin treatments designed to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin.
- Engage with the Expert Team: Connect with the knowledgeable team from Examined Life, LLC, where attendees can ask questions and gain valuable insights into a range of treatments, including Nordlys Light & Bright™, BOTOX® Cosmetic, LaseMD, Genius RF Microneedling, AccuFit, luxurious facials, and sterile ear piercing for moms and daughters.
- Win Exciting Prizes: Participate in the raffle for a chance to win incredible prizes, including 1 Glo2 Facial, 1 AccuFit treatment, 1 Ultra LaseMD treatment, and a Package of 3 yoga classes.
- Passport to Radiance: Visit each workshop station showcasing the various treatments offered at Examined Life LLC and be entered into the grand prize raffle drawing.
- Indulge in Self-Care: Treat yourself to an evening of relaxation and self-care, complete with mimosas and light appetizers.
- Bring a Friend: Share this empowering experience with a friend passionate about well-being and receive an extra raffle ticket.
"We are thrilled to host the 'Gift of Glow' event, offering attendees an opportunity to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in laser skin treatments," said Kathryn Brokus, DO. "At Examined Life, LLC, we are dedicated to empowering individuals on their health journey, and we look forward to providing a memorable and informative experience for all."
To RSVP for this exclusive event, CLICK HERE or contact Examined Life, LLC at (207) 977-0333.
About Examined Life, LLC
Introducing Examined Life, a premier lifestyle medicine practice nestled in York, Maine, dedicated to elevating health and wellness through tailored care. Rooted in a philosophy of personalized medicine, Examined Life integrates innovative approaches such as obesity medicine, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and osteopathic manipulation to address diverse health needs, , including a comprehensive weight loss program.
At the core of their practice is Direct Primary Care, ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare solutions for clients and their families. Renowned for their specialized services, Examined Life offers a unique blend of treatments designed to promote holistic well-being.
Their services extend beyond traditional healthcare, encompassing a spectrum of therapeutic modalities. From the transformative effects of osteopathic manipulation to the precision of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, each treatment is crafted to optimize health outcomes.
Examined Life stands out by prioritizing skincare needs, providing a range of rejuvenating treatments. From advanced procedures like laser skin resurfacing to non-invasive therapies like RF microneedling, clients benefit from a comprehensive approach to aesthetic wellness.
With a dedication to excellence and a focus on individualized care, Examined Life sets the standard for holistic healthcare in the York community and beyond.
Kathryn Brokus, DO
Examined Life, LLC
+1 207-977-0333
