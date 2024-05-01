Home Shopping Channel Launches 46 Day Sweepstakes Event
Shop LC announces the exciting "Daily Joy Sweepstakes"AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Daily Joy Sweepstakes," an exclusive campaign designed to bring daily excitement. This special event begins on May 1st and will continue through June 15th, spanning 46 days.
About the "Daily Joy Sweepstakes"
The "Daily Joy Sweepstakes" invites participants to enter each day for daily prize draws. Each day single winner will be chosen, with the opportunity to win prizes like solid gold jewelry, a 40" television, or an iPhone 15.
How to Participate
Participation details will be available on the Shop LC website starting May 1st. Entrants can look forward to easy and accessible entry methods, with more surprises to be revealed at the launch.
Sweepstakes Duration
Start Date: May 1, 2024 End Date: June 15, 2024
Eligibility
The sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents aged 18 and over. Full terms and conditions will be provided on our website, ensuring all participants have the information they need to join safely and confidently.
About Shop LC
Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.
