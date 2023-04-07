Shop LC Announces Dream Getaway Sweepstakes

Enter for a Choice of a Luxury Cruise to Alaska or $10,000 Shop LC Credit
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to set sail on the adventure of a lifetime! Shop LC, the premier destination for affordable luxury, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Dream Getaway Sweepstakes, offering customers a chance to win either a seven-night luxury cruise trip to Alaska for two or $10,000 Shop LC Credit.
Starting from April 7, 2023, and running until May 14, 2023, contestants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand Prize of a luxury cruise to Alaska or $10,000 Shop LC Credit. In addition, Shop LC will be giving away Daily Prizes of $100 Shop LC Credit to two lucky winners each day.
Daily Prize winners will be announced live on Shop LC's website and live broadcast at 3PM and 7PM Central Time starting from April 8, 2023. Participants can enter the sweepstakes daily, increasing their chances of winning these exciting prizes.
The Grand Prize winner will be announced by May 31, 2023, giving anyone plenty of time to plan their dream getaway. The lucky winner can choose to embark on a luxury cruise to Alaska, experiencing the breathtaking scenery, wildlife, and culture of this iconic destination. Alternatively, the winner can opt for $10,000 Shop LC Credit, giving them the opportunity to indulge in their favorite jewelry, fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products from Shop LC.
"We are thrilled to announce our Dream Getaway Sweepstakes, giving our customers a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Alaska or $10,000 Shop LC Credit," said Vineet Ganeriwala, Shop LC President. "We love Delivering Joy to our customers, and this sweepstakes is another way for us to express our gratitude for their continued support. We can't wait to announce the lucky winners and make their dreams come true!"
To enter the sweepstakes, visit Shop LC. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
