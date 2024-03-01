Connecting Communities: Cedar Park Announces Bold New Environmental Initiative
New Parks & Trails Foundation of Cedar Park Launches First Community Event
This Foundation is more than creating beautiful parks and trails; it's about weaving a stronger and more engaged community.”CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parks and Trails Foundation of Cedar Park (PTFCP) is excited to announce the launch of a vibrant community-led organization committed to championing the preservation, enhancement, accessibility, and engagement of local parks and trails.
— Jim Penniman-Morin, Mayor of Cedar Park
In celebration of the newly formed Foundation, community members, businesses, and organizations are invited to join the free, family-fun kick-off event at PTFC’s first annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Lakeline Park from 1 to 5pm.
"I'm thrilled for the launch of the new Parks and Trails Foundation. It's a big step forward for the City of Cedar Park. This Foundation is more than creating beautiful parks and trails; it's about weaving a stronger and more engaged community. I can't wait to see the positive changes that will grow from this initiative. We believe that giving people a chance to contribute directly to shaping and improving our parks will help us all love our city parks that much more." says Jim Penniman-Morin, Mayor of Cedar Park. PTFCP honors the support of passionate founding members committed to enhancing our community's green spaces.
Their dedication and enthusiasm are crucial in shaping the Foundation's success. Founding Board Members include Kimberly Bates, Jenn Bowman, Christina Cavalli, Darron Jurajda, Christina Legrand, Michelle Long, Lynn Mickan, Callie Nelsen, D’Mar Phillips, and Dan Scott. "Our mission is to work closely with the City of Cedar Park to enhance and preserve the natural areas around us so residents can enjoy the beauty of nature, stay active, and build a strong sense of community pride for generations to come. Together, our goal is to make a lasting impact on the quality of life in Cedar Park," says Christina Legrand, Founding Member.
Special appreciation goes to Curt Randa, the Parks and Recreation Director, and Beau Falgout, the Assistant
City Manager, for their crucial roles in shaping the Foundation and aligning with the City's long-range plans.
Additional information on the Earth Day event, as well as details about the Foundation, and how to become a
member, can be found on the website https://parksandtrailsfoundationcedarpark.org
About the Parks and Trails Foundation of Cedar Park
The Parks and Trails Foundation of Cedar Park (PTFCP) is a forward-thinking, non-profit organization
dedicated to enhancing, preserving, and promoting parks, trails, and green spaces within Cedar Park, Texas.
Founded in 2024 by a passionate group of community leaders and environmental advocates, PTFCP serves as a
vital bridge between Cedar Park's residents and its natural landscapes, working tirelessly to ensure these spaces are accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable for future generations. PTFCP works with government, businesses, and citizens to implement initiatives that foster community engagement, environmental stewardship, and healthy living. Through fundraising, volunteerism, and public education, PTFCP supports projects that expand green spaces, improve trail connectivity, and enhance Cedar Park's overall quality of life.
For more information on how to get involved, support our mission, or become a member, visit https://parksandtrailsfoundationcedarpark.org. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the beauty and sustainability of our community.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Parks and Trails Foundation Cedar Park
info@PTFCP.org
512-966-6540
