Allied Digestive Health Educates and Recruits at Digestive Disease Week 2024
Gastroenterology Group Welcomes Fellows to Conference Booth and Career FairWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a company of Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the North East U.S., announces its attendance at Digestive Disease Week 2024 (Booth 800). As the world’s premier gathering of gastroenterology clinicians, researchers, and industry representatives, Digestive Disease Week provides ADH the chance to meet new graduates, connect with industry experts, and share its mission of delivering patient-centered care.
“After a successful exhibition in 2023, we can’t wait to be back at Digestive Disease Week 2024,” shares Beverly Coleman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Allied Digestive Health. “Connecting with gastroenterology experts at Digestive Disease Week allows us to stay up to date with current practices and gives us the opportunity to educate the industry on what we have to offer.”
Beyond the Allied Digestive Health booth, which attendees can visit to learn more about the brand’s practice locations and philosophy, as well as employee benefits and the new technology and ancillary services ADH has invested in to improve patient care, ADH will also be exhibiting at the DDW Career Fair. The perfect time for networking, educating, and connecting with gastroenterologists, ADH will be sharing more about the high-quality care provided to patients across New Jersey and New York, as well as attractive employee offerings.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to meet fellows at the DDW Career Fair,” Coleman continues. “We welcome the brimming knowledge, fresh ideas, and new mindsets that these future GI professionals have to offer. Bringing in these practitioners allows us to continue reaching patients everywhere, from big cities to small towns, and providing them with the inclusive and compassionate care ADH prides itself on.”
Visit Allied Digestive Health on-site at Digestive Disease Week 2024 May 19-21 at Booth 800 or attend virtually at ddw.org/register. Those interested in career opportunities can learn more about ADH at the DDW Career Fair at Digestive Disease Week, May 20, 2024.
About Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com.
About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at alliedidgestivehealth.com
