Custom Computer Specialists Named Best Place to Work in Rhode Island for Sixth Consecutive Year
Providence Business News names Custom Computer Specialists a Best Place to Work in RI for the sixth year in a row.
This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired.”LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (CCS), a leading IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce that they have been named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island for the sixth year in a row. This program was created by Providence Business News and Best Companies Group.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS
This survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Rhode Island, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of Rhode Island. The list is made up of 67 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
• Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
• Be a publicly or privately held business;
• Have a facility in the state of Rhode Island;
• Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of Rhode Island;
• Must be in business a minimum of one year.
“Receiving this award for the sixth consecutive year fills me with great honor and excitement. I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Suzanne McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CCS. “For forty-five years, CCS has been dedicated to providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies, and organizations throughout the Northeast. Our success is a testament to our ability to attract the industry's finest talent."
Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS, remarked, "Being selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island is an honor, but to receive this recognition for six consecutive years is truly astounding. This award is proof of the incredible dedication and passion of our team. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired.”
Companies from Rhode Island entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2024 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
The final rankings will be revealed at an in-person event on June 6th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
For more information on the winners, please visit https://pbn.com/event/2024-best-places-to-work/ or https://pbn.com/pbn-announces-2024-best-places-to-work/.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island program, please visit www.BestPlacesToWorkRI.com.
About CCS
CCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for managed services, cybersecurity, software, cloud, strategic planning, and network design and implementation. CCS’ goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, our knowledge and experience make CCS a leading and trusted partner of small-and-mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, and corporations across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.
With over 400 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; and Raleigh, NC. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
