Premier Alan Windehands out load shedding relief packs to school learners

Yesterday, 29 April Premier Alan Winde handed out load shedding relief packs to learners at two Cape Town schools. The current phase of the Load Shedding Relief Programme (LSRP) – a component of the Western Cape Energy Resilience Programme - is focused on distributing these devices to learners in quintiles 1-3 schools. “As much as we are investing in protecting essential municipal services during power cuts, we are going a step further to offer vulnerable citizens further assistance to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis,” said the Premier after handing over the packs to grade 12 learners at Bardale Secondary School in Mfuleni.

Load shedding has a disproportionately higher impact on the poor who unlike wealthier residents are not able to protect themselves against its impact, thus heightening the risk of further increasing inequality. This is one of the reasons why the Western Cape Government started distributing load shedding relief kits to residents in our shelter and care facilities late last year and are now focusing on vulnerable learners.

Speaking to the learners, Premier Winde added, “We hope that these lighting systems will help you feel less vulnerable during load shedding. More importantly, they will come in handy when you are studying for your exams, allowing you to hit the books even when the lights go out.”

More than 100 learners at Voorbrug High School in Delft also received a consignment of the packs. “I know many of you will be tempted to use these devices to charge your phones so you can use social media. That is fine, but you must also use them for your studies,” joked the Premier while engaging with the teenagers.

In total 96 000 packs are to be distributed to grade 12 and 1 learners as part of this current phase of the LSRP.

Late last year, the Western Cape Government (WCG) embarked on the first phase of the initiative distributing load shedding relief packs to Western Cape Department of Social Development-funded facilities. Around 4 000 packs have so far been distributed to various facilities such as shelters for survivors of gender-based violence.

The kits comprise solar home lighting systems with the following features:

Dual charging capability via solar panel or AC cable;

Three lighting options;

Rechargeable 6 V, 4ah battery;

Up to 18 hours of light on a single charge;

Battery protection;

Wall-hanging mounts; and

Emergency USB port charges Premier Winde emphasised, “There is currently a reprieve from power cuts, but as winter sets in we should, unfortunately, expect load shedding to return. We must continue to build up our energy resilience, especially in our schools.”

As part of the Western Cape Energy Resilience Programme, cushioning the effects of power cuts on education is a priority. 417,97 kWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) and 653 kWh of battery backup power have been installed at 18 schools in the province, to date, benefiting nearly 18 000 learners. A further 56 schools are also to have similar energy system installed. In addition to this, energy-saving LED lights have been fitted in 23 schools supporting 91 734 learners. A further 29 schools are also being retrofitted with LED lighting.

