Shackled in Misinformation: The Sisters of the Valley Question California Dispensaries

The Sisters are asking, 'What the heck, California?'

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, renowned for their commitment to crafting high-quality hemp products, have raised poignant questions regarding the practices of California dispensaries. In an insightful exposé penned by Sister Kate, the Sisters delve into the challenges they face in accessing dispensary shelves despite holding valid state licenses.

The article, titled "Shackled in Misinformation: The Sisters of the Valley Question California Dispensary-Owners," sheds light on the perplexing situation where dispensaries cite nonexistent regulations to hinder the sale of licensed hemp products. Sister Kate's inquiry directly challenges California dispensary owners to produce evidence of the alleged regulations barring their products from shelves.

Addressing the crux of the issue, Sister Kate navigates through the historical context of regulatory developments in California's cannabis industry. From the inception of licensing for dispensaries to the eventual integration of hemp licensing, the Sisters elucidate the evolution of regulations and the misinformation surrounding them.

Furthermore, the article underscores the Sisters' unwavering commitment to producing top-tier hemp products, exemplified by their recent accolade at the Women Canna Awards. Despite their proven track record and Better Business Bureau accreditation, the Sisters find themselves thwarted by baseless claims propagated within the industry.

Sister Nia's thorough examination of pertinent legislation, particularly AB45, reveals the lack of legal basis for excluding licensed hemp products from dispensary shelves. The Sisters assert that such exclusion not only impedes their business but also undermines the pursuit of gender equality within the cannabis market.

As the Sisters' products gain traction in dispensaries across other states, including Minnesota, Texas, and New York, the disparity in access within their home state of California becomes increasingly glaring. The Sisters of the Valley urge stakeholders to reassess their practices and advocate for fair treatment of all licensed hemp producers.

About the Sisters

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

