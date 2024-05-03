Sit Still Brings Modern Kids’ Salon Experience To Fort Lauderdale
Sit Still Kids, an innovative salon-retail hybrid for children, will open in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, May 5th.
Bringing Sit Still to Broward County is a dream come true. From the moment you step through our doors, you will feel the difference.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit Still Kids, an innovative salon-retail hybrid for children, will open in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, May 5th. A modern kids salon concept, which brings together talented stylists and custom car-shaped salon chairs, will provide stylish haircuts + other services for children in a fun, yet sophisticated environment. Local residents Lizzie and Jonathan Peress are excited to bring this innovative concept to their community!
— Lizzie Peress
Lizzie Peress, a former NWA sealed meteorologist with over a decade of experience, made the decision to leave the news industry in 2020 to focus on growing her family. Now, with three children of her own and a passion for improving the local community, Lizzie saw an opportunity to fill a need in Fort Lauderdale. "I used to have to drive over half an hour to find a salon that would cut both boys and girls hair. Haircuts were such an ordeal," says Lizzie. "After visiting another local salon, I decided I wanted to fill this need in the community, and I absolutely loved Sit Still’s modern and fresh take on the haircut experience!"
Sit Still Kids Fort Lauderdale aims to contribute to the local community by providing a welcoming space for families to enjoy quality haircuts and salon experiences. "We consider ourselves so lucky to have many incredibly supportive friends locally," says Lizzie. "We hope to continue to foster those relationships and create more through excellent service, community sponsorships, and give-back events to schools."
As Sit Still Kids prepares to open its doors in Fort Lauderdale, Lizzie has a message for the families of the community: "Bringing Sit Still to Broward County is a dream come true. From the moment you step through our doors, you will feel the difference. The positive energy and fresh take on the children’s salon industry feels so good. We look forward to expanding and growing throughout South Florida soon!"
Sit Still Kids Fort Lauderdale will offer a range of services for kids, including haircuts, sparkle strands, braids, special styles, mini manicures, private birthday parties, first haircut experiences, and much more. The salon prides itself on offering the latest trends and creating a fun experience for the whole family. At Sit Still Kids, all are welcomed and celebrated!
For more information about Sit Still Kids Fort Lauderdale or to book an appointment, please visit http://fortlauderdale.sitstillkids.com
About Sit Still
Sit Still is a modern kid’s salon catered to kids and their families. The brand brings stylish haircuts for kids in a fun yet sophisticated environment alongside flawless customer service — with the option for parents to shop a thoughtfully curated retail selection while they’re waiting. Ultimately, Sit Still is a company committed to over-delivering on an experience that, at other salons, is considered a drag. Their stylists and staff love kids, understand parents and know that every single moment in a Sit Still chair matters.
Jamie Rau
Sit Still Kids Salon
jamie.rau@sitstillkids.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram