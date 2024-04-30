Concierge Auctions Announces Two-Residence Retreat Near Las Vegas, Nevada is Highest Sale in Over 2 Years

1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive, Boulder City, Near Las Vegas, NV 89005

‘The Goodkind Estate’ is pending sale as the highest in over two years in the market at auction in just 35 days in cooperation with Desert Sun Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's leading luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the pending sale of ‘The Goodkind Estate’, owned by late novelist Terry Goodkind. The two-residence retreat in Boulder City, Nevada is under contract in cooperation with Amber Bartholomew of Desert Sun Realty after just 35 days of auction marketing for a record-breaking $4.032 million at auction, an increase of 64% over the average starting bid, marking it the highest price in over two years in the market.

Eight bidders completed to own the four-acre retreat as the property was auctioned as part of the firm’s inaugural ‘Spring Showcase’ in Los Angeles, California. From The Maybourne Beverly Hills, the monumental auction streamed live on conciergeauctions.com, achieving white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and nearly $120 million in aggregate bids placed.

Held as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai, the event featured a hand-picked selection of marquee real estate offerings to international buyers. Conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo, an audience of more than 100 were in attendance as property connoisseurs competed in the room, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online.

Located at 1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive, the property offers a truly private setting with fully fenced, park-like grounds with walking trails, koi pond, and views of the Red and Black Mountain peaks. Entering the main house, natural light from the walls of glass surround the sunken living room with a wood vaulted ceiling, grand stone fireplace, and a regal color palette highlighted by the polished stone flooring. Amenities include a seven-car garage, secure vault, oversized saltwater pool and an equally exquisite attached second property that boasts a large office and living space, which can be used as a studio or guest house.

“We are thrilled about the outcome of the auction for ‘The Goodkind Estate’, which now holds the record for the highest sale price in the market. Until this achievement, the highest priced sale in the market closed for $3,300,000 in 2022,” said Bartholomew. “I’m delighted to have partnered with their team. Especially for clients of high-end assets who are looking for a time-certain solution, I highly recommend them as an additional tool in the toolbox for agents. I look forward to even more success together in the future.”

As the world’s best luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. It currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for its ‘Summer Showcase’ in New York in July and its ‘Fall Showcase’ in Dubai in October.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

##

