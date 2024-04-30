Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov

TAJIKISTAN, April 30 - On April 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Oljas Bektenov, who arrived Tajikistan on an official visit.

During the meeting, a range of issues of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan were discussed.

"It is gratifying that the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan is rapidly expanding in all fields, and we are interested in further strengthening the basis of cooperation between the two countries," - said the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the beginning of the conversation.

Oljas Bektenov, in turn, said: - "In Kazakhstan, your role in the formation and development of relations between the two countries is highly valued. We consider Tajikistan a reliable strategic partner and ally, there were no and are no contentious issues between our countries, all issue are addressed in the spirit of allied solidarity and brotherhood."

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in priority trade and economic fields, especially energy, agriculture, transport, finance and banking, investment, education, culture, and tourism.

It was emphasized that last year the trade turnover between the countries amounted to one billion one hundred and fifty million dollars, and joint measures should be taken to increase this figure.

It was considered necessary to use the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation more in this direction and to monitor the execution of previously concluded contracts and agreements worth about three billion dollars.

Attracting capital to the fields of light and mining industry, food, chemistry, non-ferrous metallurgy, machinery, pharmaceuticals and tourism was considered important for both sides.

It was stated with full confidence that Tajikistan and Kazakhstan can implement large-scale industrial projects that will benefit both countries.

Strengthening cooperation in the field of agriculture and increasing the export of products from this sector of the economy of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan were considered important areas of cooperation.

The cooperation of the countries in the field of using water resources and transport and transit communications was called an outstanding example of a good regional neighborhood.

In this context, the parties expressed their satisfaction with the establishment of direct passenger transport routes by land transport and the resumption of air transport routes between the capitals of the two countries.

Enhancement and expansion of relations in the cultural and humanitarian spheres was considered an important part of the strategic partnership and alliance of the parties.

The schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral meetings and negotiations was also discussed.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the issues of cooperation of the countries in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and in the framework of the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State.