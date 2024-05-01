Streamline Your Author Business with AI: Free Webinar from AI4CES Unveils New Publishing Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosts of the AI Publishing Formula podcast, Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian, deliver frontline insight into AI's transformative role in publishing and why now is a pivotal time for author’s to harness its power.
AI4CES is thrilled to announce the free webinar "Streamline Your Author Business with AI" scheduled for Saturday, May 4th. This event will showcase groundbreaking industry research and provide exclusive insights into AI Publishing workflows. Explore the latest developments in generative AI usage by authors and learn how these innovative tools are revolutionizing the publishing industry. The webinar will reveal why now is the optimal time to effectively integrate generative AI into your authorial practices.
Delivered by AI Publishing Formula hosts Jamie Culican, a celebrated seven-figure fantasy author and publishing mentor, and Melle Melkumian, an MIT-certified AI expert and visionary technology marketing director, this webinar will offer practical AI tips and an AI-enhanced publishing workflow for attendees. This innovative approach has been meticulously designed to integrate AI into every facet of publishing—from writing support to business management to marketing.
"Our extensive research into generative AI reveals compelling advantages for authors looking to streamline their operations and enhance their creative output," says Melle Melkumian, Co-founder and CMO of AI4CES. "This webinar is designed to augment our popular podcast, providing new, practical insights that are essential for any author in today’s digital landscape."
Jamie Culican, Co-founder and CEO of AI4CES adds, "With the AI Publishing Formula, we aim to empower authors to not just keep up, but lead in the shifting market of publishing. This webinar will delve deeper and offer visuals for authors who are managing their businesses and driving their own sales. AI is a true game changer in this arena, extending beyond generative AI to include machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling businesses to make smarter decisions than ever before."
Webinar Details:
Date: Saturday, May 4th
Time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT
Registration: Free. Reserve your spot here: https://ai4ces.mykajabi.com/streamline-author-business-with-AI
This event is an extension of the "AI Publishing Formula" podcast and offers a unique opportunity to interact directly with the hosts. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies and deeper understanding of AI’s role in modern publishing.
To Register for the Webinar: https://ai4ces.mykajabi.com/streamline-author-business-with-AI
Listen to the Podcast: https://ai4ces.mykajabi.com/ai-publishing-formula-podcast
Join Our Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/aipublishingformula
About AI4CES
AI4CES, a trailblazer in AI-driven education, delivers cutting-edge courses across a diverse range of vertical markets, including authors, proposal and grant writers, educators, entrepreneurs, and beyond. As a leader in AI education, AI4CES is committed to providing individuals with the expertise and tools necessary to leverage artificial intelligence for expediting their workflows. Through in-depth training, state-of-the-art methodologies, and hands-on techniques, AI4CES enables creative professionals in various fields to drive innovation and shape the future at an extraordinary pace.
Melle Melkumian
