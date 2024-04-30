Submit Release
Mother’s Day Luncheon at Bayside Grange

This is a press release from the Bayside Grange:

This Mother’s Day, join us for a truly special event at the historic Bayside Grange on Sunday, May 12th, from 11am to 5pm.

Pineapple Express will offer a delightful array of Hawaiian dishes any mom would love! The ambience will be further enhanced by a cash bar offering special cocktails, ensuring a toast to all the incredible mothers present.

Musical guests Ponies of Harmony, Path of Totality, and DJ Goldylocks will create a harmonious backdrop for this memorable occasion.

A raffle benefiting the Humboldt Literacy Project, sponsored by local businesses, will offer attendees the chance to contribute to a noble cause while potentially winning prizes like gift certificates, gift baskets and more.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable women who shape our lives at this Mother’s Day luncheon. Let’s come together to create unforgettable memories and spread love and joy on this special day.

