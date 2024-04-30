LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Employees Wrongfully Discharged in Violation of Public Policy

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers legal representation to employees in Southern California who have been wrongfully terminated in violation of public policy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a steadfast advocate for employment rights, is dedicated to representing employees in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties who have been wrongfully terminated from their jobs in violation of public policy. Focusing primarily on litigation involving wrongful termination and related employment cases, the firm provides superior representation to its clients.

With offices strategically located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino, the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is well-positioned to serve clients throughout Southern California. The firm's founding partner and spokesperson, Michael Akopyan, emphasizes the importance of understanding one's rights in the face of wrongful termination. "Many employees suffer in silence, not realizing that their dismissal could be unlawful," says Akopyan. "We can evaluate each case meticulously and see if the employee has viable claims."

The firm's commitment to justice is underscored by its significant case results and the accolades received by its attorneys, including repeated recognition in the Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani Akopyan of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. recently won a jury verdict in the amount of top 100 jury verdicts in California for 2023. It is not surprising that clients of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. routinely praise the personalized and compassionate service they receive. Kenzie, a client, shares, "Michael and Ani guided me through the process and got me a result very quickly." Shahane highlighted the meticulous attention to detail provided by Mr. Akopyan: "He is respectful, thorough, precise with every matter/question, provides clarity and personalized attention for his client, so each client feels valued."

The firm's notable case successes include representing clients who have been wrongfully terminated for advocating for safer work environments or opposing discriminatory practices.

The Akopyan Law Firm’s team of experienced employment lawyers, Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan, has a proven track record of success in handling a wide range of wrongful termination cases, including:

• Retaliation for reporting discrimination or harassment

• Wrongful termination after complaining about safety violations

• Termination for refusing to violate the law

• Whistleblower retaliation

• Discrimination based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, or sexual orientation

The firm has recovered millions of dollars for its clients and has been recognized for its outstanding legal work.

Those who believe they have been wrongfully terminated, can call the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. can help. The firm offers complimentary case evaluations. Please contact the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. today at (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/service-areas/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

