Watch Box Co. Celebrates 17 Years of Excellence in Watch Care and Storage

One of the nation’s finest providers of handcrafted watch boxes has reached a new milestone.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch Box Co., a leading provider of luxury watch storage solutions based in Atlanta, Georgia, is thrilled to announce its 17th anniversary in business. Since 2007, the company has been driven by a passion for watches and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality products to watch enthusiasts around the world.

Watch Box Co. has built a reputation for curating an exceptional collection of luxury watch boxes, watch winders, and watch stands. The company's passion for watches is evident in every aspect of their business, from carefully selected products to excellent customer service.

"At Watch Box Co., we extend our love and passion for watches throughout all facets of watch collecting," said Mr. Steve, spokesperson for the company. "Our goal is to provide outstanding customer service and help our clients preserve the life of all their beautiful timepieces, whether it's a plastic Seiko or an ultra-rare Patek Philippe."

Watch Box Co. offers a wide selection of watch boxes, crafted from premium materials like wood, leather, and carbon fiber. The company’s watch winders are designed to keep automatic watches running smoothly and accurately, while its watch accessories include everything from cleaning clothes to travel cases.

Over the years, Watch Box Co. has expanded its offerings to include a wide variety of watch boxes, from wooden to leather and carbon fiber options, alongside specialized watch winders capable of housing single to multiple watches. This year, the company also introduced watch stands, enhancing their product lineup with even more options for displaying and caring for timepieces.

Watch Box Co. takes pride in offering a wide range of high-quality watch accessories suitable for every watch lover's needs. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its generous refund and exchange policy. Customers have up to 14 days from the delivery date to return merchandise in its original condition and packaging, subject to a 25% restocking fee. The company also offers both domestic and international shipping options, with rates determined by weight, location, and delivery speed.

Customers have consistently praised Watch Box Co. for their exceptional products and service. "I am a procrastinator and perfectionist which is a difficult combination. I came across the WatchBox website while looking for my husband's anniversary gift. Thanks to WatchBox for their outstanding customer service and products!" said one satisfied customer.

Another customer shared, "WOW! I cannot even begin to tell you how much I love my WatchBox product! It is incredible thank you for all your attention and help during this process."

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers over the past 17 years,” added Steve. “Our mission has always been to provide watch owners with the perfect place to store and care for their treasured timepieces, and we are proud to have helped countless collectors do just that.”

To celebrate its 17th anniversary, Watch Box Co. is offering free shipping on orders over $300, making it the perfect time for watch enthusiasts to invest in high-quality watch accessories.

For more information about Watch Box Co. and its products, please visit the company website at https://www.watchboxco.com/ or call +1 (678) 827-4059. Stay updated with the latest news and offers by following the blog at https://www.watchboxco.com/blogs/news.

About Watch Box Co.

We offer quality watch boxes, watch winders, and watch accessories at everyday low prices.



