ICON Technologies Introduces RV Waste Holding Tanks with Multiple Drain Styles and Sensor Options

The company expands its line of high-quality RV waste holding tanks, offering 6 drain styles & four-level sensor options for enhanced convenience & reliability.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Technologies Limited, a leading provider of RV parts and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its latest line of RV waste holding tanks. These tanks feature six unique drain styles and come equipped with four-level sensors, providing RV enthusiasts with a reliable and convenient solution for managing black and grey water waste.

Constructed from durable ABS plastic and featuring solvent-welded seams and a 1¼" mounting flange, ICON's waste holding tanks are built to withstand the rigors of the road. The tanks are available in a range of sizes, from 20 to 50 gallons, ensuring that RV owners can find the perfect fit for their vehicle.

"We understand the importance of having a dependable waste management system when enjoying the RV lifestyle," said John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON Technologies. "Our new line of waste holding tanks offers RV owners peace of mind, knowing that they have a high-quality, reliable solution for managing their black and grey water waste."

Key features of ICON Direct’s RV waste holding tanks include:

• Multiple Drain Styles: With six drain styles to choose from, customers can select the configuration that best suits their RV’s plumbing layout.

• Sensor Options: All tanks come equipped with four built-in level sensors, providing clear and accurate readings on tank fullness. This crucial feature helps prevent overflowing and ensures timely emptying.

• Durability: Constructed from high-quality ABS plastic, these tanks are resistant to corrosion, cracking, and unpleasant odors.

• Versatility: These tanks can be used for both black and grey water, offering a convenient one-stop solution for RV waste management.

Additional Benefits of Choosing ICON Direct for RV Waste Holding Tanks:

• Competitive Prices: ICON Direct offers exceptional value for its RV waste holding tanks, ensuring quality without breaking the bank.

• Made in North America: The company takes pride in supporting North American manufacturing, offering products built with a commitment to quality and responsible practices.

• Exceptional Customer Service: ICON Direct’s dedicated team is available to assist customers in selecting the most suitable RV waste holding tank for their specific needs.

One of the standout features of ICON's waste holding tanks is the inclusion of four-level sensors. These sensors provide accurate readings of tank capacity, allowing RV owners to monitor their waste levels and plan accordingly. This feature is particularly useful for those who enjoy dry camping or boondocking, as it eliminates the guesswork associated with waste management.

In addition to the four-level sensors, ICON's waste holding tanks are available with six different drain styles, providing RV owners with the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their needs. All tanks come standard with a 3" spigot fitting, making installation and maintenance a breeze.

As with all ICON products, these waste holding tanks are backed by a comprehensive warranty. The company offers a two-year limited warranty on all tanks, ensuring that customers can purchase with confidence. In the event that a product does not meet expectations, ICON offers a hassle-free refund and exchange policy.

ICON Technologies is committed to providing its customers with top-quality products and exceptional service. The company offers fast, reliable shipping throughout the United States, with most orders shipped within 1-2 business days.

For further information or to explore the company’s collection of RV waste holding tanks, visit the company’s online store at https://www.icondirect.com/, read insightful articles on the blog at https://www.icondirect.com/blog/, or call 1-888-362-4266 to speak with a customer service representative.

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada



